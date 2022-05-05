Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

