Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,500 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $212.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

