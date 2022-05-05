Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in W. P. Carey by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

