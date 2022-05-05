Korea Investment CORP Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.