Korea Investment CORP Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

