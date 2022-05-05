Korea Investment CORP Sells 110,500 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

NYSE:PNR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

