Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

