Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Posts Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Shares of KRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. 156,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,903. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.