Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.09 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.20.

KLIC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 40,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,276. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

