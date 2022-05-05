Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

