L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 392 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

Shares of IDXX traded down $25.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,683. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.11 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

