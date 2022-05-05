L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 67,189 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSX by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after buying an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $75,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after buying an additional 2,011,432 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 444,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,674. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

