L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded down $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.03. 28,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,209. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

