L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,021. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.