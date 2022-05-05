L & S Advisors Inc Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

