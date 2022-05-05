L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.96. 329,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,821. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

