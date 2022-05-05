L & S Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 25,899 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,035 shares of company stock worth $32,957,113 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $13.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 162,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,888. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

