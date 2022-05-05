L & S Advisors Inc Sells 36,747 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,747 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

REGL stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,551 shares. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.