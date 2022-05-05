L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $298.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.63. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

