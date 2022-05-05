Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

