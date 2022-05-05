Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY22 guidance to $4.88-4.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.19. 975,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,590. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $97.81 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 910,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after purchasing an additional 341,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.