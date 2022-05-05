Lamden Price Tops $0.0454 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded up 47.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $68,627.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

