Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Lannett reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

LCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 125,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,412. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.17. Lannett has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

