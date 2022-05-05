Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,302 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $96,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $67.83. 1,680,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,756,324. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.