Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 828,482 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $173,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IGT traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.95.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.
Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Game Technology (IGT)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.