Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 828,482 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $173,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

