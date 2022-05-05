Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $86,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after purchasing an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

NYSE ANTM traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,679. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

