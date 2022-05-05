Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 212,721 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $120,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $14.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.11. The stock had a trading volume of 719,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,728,532. The company has a market capitalization of $569.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

