Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lennar stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

