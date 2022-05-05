Leverty Financial Group LLC Invests $121,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.97. 131,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

