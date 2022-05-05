LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $98,247.65 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. LHT has a market cap of $98,247.65 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007291 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.