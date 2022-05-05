Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 23087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
