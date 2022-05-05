Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.00 and last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 23087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

