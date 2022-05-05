Lido DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00227017 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039964 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,462.58 or 1.95873979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

