Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.04-6.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $125.88. 22,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,880. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.