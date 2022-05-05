Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $116,566.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00265994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014043 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.