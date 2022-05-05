Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $21.20. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 33,838 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.