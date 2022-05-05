Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.47.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

