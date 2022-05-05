Lip Bu Tan Sells 70,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Lip Bu Tan sold 49,600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $7,485,632.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $8.94 on Thursday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.59.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.