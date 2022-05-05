LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1066.5-$1087.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,946. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

