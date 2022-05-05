LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1066.5-$1087.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,946. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
