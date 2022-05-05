Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 304,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,102. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

