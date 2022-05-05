LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $279.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 526,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,610. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.18.

LL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LL Flooring by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after purchasing an additional 228,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LL Flooring by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 327,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LL Flooring by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

