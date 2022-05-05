Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Trading Up 3.2%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 16,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 30,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.