Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

LZAGY opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

