Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

LAZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.45.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $2,042,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

