LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMDX opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of LumiraDx by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,457 shares during the period. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

