Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.28.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.24 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

