Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lyft has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lyft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.