Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MGU opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

