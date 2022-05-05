MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,709. The company has a market cap of $318.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 390.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MacroGenics by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

