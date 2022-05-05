Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
