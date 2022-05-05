Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 40,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,355. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

